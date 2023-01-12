Editor's note: This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities.
The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Clayton News, Henry Herald, Rockdale Citizen, Newton Citizen, Gwinnett Daily Post, Marietta Daily Journal, Reporter Newspapers, the Georgia Asian Times and others.
Keisha Stubbs' story is part of a collection of 55 stories highlighting the “Everyday Heroes” who are making a difference in their communities.
You can find this and the other stories online at https://www.ajc.com/everyday-heroes
For almost a year, Keisha Stubbs slept. She moved in with her mother, stopped looking for a job, didn’t have a car and all she wanted to do was sleep. She was depressed and understandably so. Her fiance, Shawn Gary, had been gunned down in New York City, where they both lived, leaving the 23-year-old Stubbs to care for their small son. After he was killed, Stubbs was unable to pay her rent, had her car repossessed, lost her job and says everything just fell apart.
Her mother, Lorna Savage, had moved from New York to Henry County in 2006 to be near her daughter Vonetta Godfrey, and in 2010, her daughter Keisha was asking if she could come to Georgia and live with her. She brought her little boy, Michai Gary, and they moved in with Savage that August. Unable to go forward, Stubbs spent much of the next 10 months sleeping through life. But then inexplicably, everything changed.
“One day in June, it was like a page turned,” Stubbs said. “I woke up and said, ‘It’s time to do something.’ I went and bought a car for cash and got a job in a supermarket that started that July. Because I’ve always been a hard worker and had something going for myself, after spending all those months doing nothing productive, I said, ‘My son needs to see better than that.’”
Once she got going, Stubbs was unstoppable, and her life has taken such dramatic turns that she has now written two books, founded a non-profit organization and works as a business consultant. She also hosts The Artisan Markets at Avalon Park.
Stubbs worked hard at her supermarket job and was able to get an apartment. She was making a new life for herself and her son and started buying and selling cars on her own, which worked for a while “until it didn’t,” she says. However, it led her to get a job at a Chrysler dealership where she won salesperson of the month the first month she worked there. That job led to a position at the BMW dealership in Macon, where Stubbs won salesperson of the year. She also became the BMW dealership’s first Black and first female finance manager and sales manager.
Today, she owns a home, a nice car and is proud of her son, a freshman at the Art Institute of Atlanta who just finished his first semester with all A’s.
“It was a 180,” she says of her life’s transformation. “... It was the roughest time of my life when his father was killed... but now I think of my son’s father regularly and smile. My financial status is nowhere it used to be. I’d like for anybody who has gone through a similar situation to know there is another side, and it does get better.”
She is grateful that her son is proud of her and that she has made her parents proud, as well. Her father, Gordon Stubbs, lives in Florida. She and her son have also remained close to her late fiance’s family in New York, and Michai has spent many summers with his Gary grandparents.
Not satisfied with just getting her own life in order, Stubbs has now made it her mission to help others. It began simply as a way to help her son, who was at Luella Middle School at the time and needed assistance with a tie he was wearing for an upcoming school event. Her coworker offered to help, and by instructing him on Skype, he taught Michai how to tie a tie.
“I realized my son probably wasn’t the only boy who lacked this knowledge,” Stubbs said. “It started with a tie tying event at his school. I brought about five men in over the course of five days and they taught the eighth-grade boys how to tie their ties.”
Spending more time at the school, Stubbs said she began noticing other needs, such as help with lunch payments for students who didn’t qualify for free lunches, school supplies and even underwear for some children. She founded the non-profit Tied Together and praises the community for its support, including the Pyramid Grooming Lounge which annually offers free haircuts to kids. The tie tying events are now in their third year at four Henry County middle schools and financial donations to www.tiedtogetherinc.org have helped set up school accounts to assist middle school kids with lunch costs and other needs. Stubbs, who is president of the non-profit, estimates the program is currently helping more than 1,000 children.
“I have huge faith in God,” she said. “...We’re ‘Tied Together.’ We’re all tied together, and we’re all community and we all take care of each other.”
Stubbs has now put her life’s story into a book. “Close or Be Closed: How a Teen Mom Sold Her Way Out of Poverty” tells the story of her journey from a pregnant high school girl struggling with poverty to climbing the corporate ladder and changing the future of her family. Her second work, a children’s book titled “SuperCharged: The First Day of School,” highlights the "differences that make kids super. It was illustrated by her son. Both books are available at Amazon.
Recommended for you
Some of your favorite movie stars, icons, and hit franchises return in 2023. Stacker lists the noteworthy movies, both big and small, premiering this year. Click for more.50 movies to get excited about in 2023