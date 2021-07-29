Excitement growing as parents, teacher, students prepare for 2021-22 school year

You are the owner of this article.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory today, heat index values up
to 105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory Friday, heat
index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Friday July 30...

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Friday July 30.

Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.

For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.

Weather Alert

Excitement growing as parents, teacher, students prepare for 2021-22 school year

073121_HDH_Davis2

Elementary school students file off the school bus for the first day during a previous school year.

 File Photo

McDONOUGH — As the new school year approaches in Henry County, the energy and excitement of a new beginning is becoming more palpable.

Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said she feels it more and more with every school she visits in the district, both in the buildings and among educators.

Lessons Learned

This time last year the coronavirus pandemic closed the schools to in-person learning. Bedrooms, kitchens and living rooms doubled as classrooms while teachers and parents learned a new way to teach and learn. District leaders were continuously adjusting and learning how to support school staff to educate some 43,000 kids remotely.

Those lessons learned last year, coupled with more sustainable models in place for the 2021-22 school year, are what Davis attributes to the ever-growing joyful atmosphere in the schools and among students.

“We’ve got more confidence. We know so much more than a year ago,” she said. “We’re walking into this school year with a strong muscle of mitigation strategies in place.”

Download PDF HCS_COVID-19_2021-22.pdf

Pandemic Changes

Changes in the new school year include beefing up the district’s virtual Impact Academy. A total of 5,000 students have decided to return to school remotely this year. Those students will have dedicated online teachers while classroom teachers will focus solely on in-person learning. Last school year many teachers were pulling double duty, instructing in-person and online at the same time.

A bridge team is in place that will facilitate instruction should a student need to pivot to online learning due to quarantine or illness.

Predictability and Stability

To create a more stable and structured school day, Davis said parents must commit to a learning option for at least a semester — either online or in-person. She said last year’s model was not sustainable in that students could float between both options.

“People are craving predictability and stability,” she said. “We know that is true for our students.”

While neither can be promised, Davis said the district has provided students, parents and teachers additional clarity as to how changes will unfold should a student, school or cluster need to pivot due to coronavirus.

“We’ve provided a transparent way as to how we will adjust if conditions change,” Davis said. “We can build the routines our kids crave with the predictability.”

Download PDF HCS_COVID-19_PLAYBOOK

Coronavirus Mitigation

The district has made changes to each school to minimize a potential spread of COVID-19. Those changes include providing hand sanitizing stations, upgrading filtration and building plexiglass shields in high traffic areas.

Each individual school has a $2,500 budget and the autonomy to make additional changes based on their needs.

Similar to last school year, the district has created a five-level COVID-19 management plan and COVID-19 Playbook that lays out how the system will handle virus mitigation. The district is at Level 1, making masks optional but encouraged inside the buildings.

Davis said she and district officials are monitoring community health and like last year will continue tracking and publishing COVID-19 cases. The site is updated every Monday with the most current data available.

2021-22 School Year Readiness

During the board’s July meeting, Davis said she and all of the district’s 6,000 employees have been preparing to make the school year exceptional and that they’re looking forward to students returning. She credited school leadership for the joy, enthusiasm and excitement leading up to the start of the school year on Aug. 4.

“We cannot wait to have our doors open because that as educators is what we are designed to do,” Davis said.

