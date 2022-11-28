453465771
McDONOUGH —  The Henry County Water Authority has notified the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division of a sanitary sewer overflow on Nov. 22 on Grover Turner Way in McDonough.

Authority officials determined that the likely cause of the overflow was a blocked sewer line clogged by grease and gravel that entered the sewer conveyance system from a failing ductile iron pipe.

