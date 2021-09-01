STOCKBRIDGE — Fairview Public Library is starting a gardening project behind the library and is looking for community members to participate in the initial planting and the continuing care of the garden.
Those interested should join the library employees for the initial planting Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Fairview Library, 28 Austin Road in Stockbridge.
This project is in partnership with the County Extension Office and Master Gardeners.
For more information, call Joy Caldwell at 678-432-5097 or email joy.caldwell@henrylibraries.org.
