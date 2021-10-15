STOCKBRIDGE – Chacha Babere, M.D., a family medicine physician at Piedmont Physicians of McDonough West, first became interested in medicine during a meningitis outbreak in Kenya. He helped a missionary doctor and nurses that were overwhelmed by the outbreak by taking vital signs and administering medicine.
When the outbreak ended, Babere’s village raised money for him to enter a nursing program, after which he returned to provide primary health care to his community. He developed interest in family medicine and decided to attend medical school overseas. Babere had seen a difference one person could make in another person’s life, as well as in a community. He said he wanted to continue to make that kind of impact as a physician, so he chose family medicine, and vowed that he would return to his village in Kenya once in a while to continue to help those who had helped him achieve his dream.
“One thing I love about practicing family medicine is that every day is different. No two days are the same,” Babere said. “Another thing I enjoy is building relationships with patients and seeing the progress they make.”
As flu season nears, Babere is urging his patients to get the flu vaccine.
“The flu vaccine can prevent some strains of the flu and can also help minimize the severity of the illness if a person does contract the virus,” said Babere. “Many people are willing to get it because they know it can lead to better outcomes.”
Babere stated that he is hoping the continued use of masks to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, will once again keep flu numbers low. He is also seeing an increase in the number of people getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The Three W’s; Washing your hands, Wearing a mask, and Watching your distance, can help people from contracting either illness. However, Babere urges people to see their doctor if they have a fever, muscle aches, or generalized weakness and malaise.
To schedule an appointment with Babere, call 770-302-6780.
