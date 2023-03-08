...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
easterly at 5 to 15 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
McDONOUGH — A mural created by a local artist and colored in by race fans has been installed in the ticket office at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Designed by McDonough artist Steph Calvert, the art hung in the Visit Henry County, GA tent during the Quaker State 400 race in July 2022. Fans were invited to leave their mark.
“The creation of this piece of art was a fun and interactive experience for our race fans to be part of, and we’re thrilled to have it on display for all to enjoy,” AMS General Manager Brandon Hutchison said.
“It was so much fun seeing this collaborative art project come together with the local community,” Calvert said. “From drawing the racetrack scene, to seeing all of the amazing color work everyone did, to seeing it hanging on the wall at Atlanta Motor Speedway, it was just an amazing experience to be a part of.”
In addition to finding their art, fans at the upcoming race will have the opportunity to be among the first to experience Visit Henry County, GA’s new Mobile Visitors Center. Guests can play cornhole, take green screen photos, get restaurant recommendations and more on Saturday and Sunday in the Fan Zone. The Ambetter Health 400 Race weekend is March 18-19 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
