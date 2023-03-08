McDONOUGH — A mural created by a local artist and colored in by race fans has been installed in the ticket office at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Designed by McDonough artist Steph Calvert, the art hung in the Visit Henry County, GA tent during the Quaker State 400 race in July 2022. Fans were invited to leave their mark.

