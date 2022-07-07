HAMPTON — Fans will have the chance to leave their mark on a community mural during the Quaker State 400 race weekend. Visit Henry County, GA has collaborated with local artist Steph Calvert to create a race-themed design. Throughout this weekend, fans can participate in creating a piece of art that, once completed, will be installed at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
“My illustration work is mainly for clients and companies like Trader Joe’s that are spread across the U.S.,” said Calvert. “It’s always refreshing to work on art and illustrations projects for local clients that you can meet in person! I’m so excited to help this piece take shape right here in my own community!”
The Fan Zone at Atlanta Motor Speedway is filled with opportunities for fans to sample products, engage with brands, listen to music and soak in the electric atmosphere of race weekend.
“Race weekend is Henry County’s chance to showcase itself to the fans,” said Director of Tourism Laura Luker. “With this mural project fans can be a part of creating a piece of art they can see on future visits.”
The mural is part of a larger goal to promote the arts and artists in Henry County. In addition to the mural, fans who visit the VHCG tent will be able to take green screen photos and virtually insert themselves into locations all over Henry County. Staff will also be on hand to answer questions about area attractions and eateries.
For more information about the mural and other art projects, visit www.visithenrycountygeorgia.com/
The Quaker State 400 Race Weekend runs July 8 through Sunday, July 10 with concerts, driver appearances and super speedway style racing.
