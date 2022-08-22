Fauci to leave federal government in December after decades as nation's top infectious disease expert

On August 22, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that he will be leaving government work at the end of the year. Fauci is seen here at the White House in January of 2021.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci is departing his roles as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as chief medical officer to President Joe Biden at the end of this year, marking the end of nearly four decades as the nation's top infectious disease expert.

"I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career," Fauci said.

