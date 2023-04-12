Ferguson announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition

Last year’s Congressional Art Competition winner for the Third Congressional District was Leah Ross of Trinity Christian School. Her piece was entitled “Shattered Emotions”.

 Special Photo

NEWNAN — U.S. District 3 Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-West Point) is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition in Georgia’s Third Congressional District.

All interested high school students are encouraged to submit original artwork for recognition in the United States Capitol.

