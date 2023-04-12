Ferguson announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition

HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR NORTH
AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
east at 6 to 12 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
NEWNAN — U.S. District 3 Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-West Point) is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition in Georgia’s Third Congressional District.
All interested high school students are encouraged to submit original artwork for recognition in the United States Capitol.
“For over 30 years, the Congressional Art Competition has recognized and encouraged artistic talent among high-schoolers across our country — and I’m delighted to keep this tradition alive by launching this year’s competition,” Ferguson said. “If you are a high school student interested in demonstrating your artistic ability, I encourage you to submit an original piece for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. These pieces by young people throughout our district offer an exciting glimpse into the future of American art, and every time I walk through the halls of Congress, I’m proud to see a part of our Georgia community on display. I look forward to seeing this year’s submissions.”
Last year’s winner was Leah Ross of Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg.
All high school students living in Georgia’s Third Congressional District are eligible and encouraged to enter.
The Third Congressional Districts spans a 13-county area — including a western portion of Henry County south of Clayton, east of Fayette, and north of Spalding.
Entries — including paintings, drawings, photos, computer-generated art, collages, and prints — must be submitted digitally to Jessica Eck at Jessica.Eck@mail.house.gov by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023. The online submission must include a single entry as well as a completed student information and release form.
