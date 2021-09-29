Ferst Readers hosting online fundraiser to buy books for children

McDONOUGH — Ferst Readers of Henry County is hosting its second annual online fundraiser to support its mission of providing books to local preschoolers, starting Oct. 1.
A baker’s dozen of local individuals or teams as costumed characters will be competing on Facebook and Instagram throughout October to see which can get the most votes. Each vote is a $10 donation to Ferst Readers.
“We typically have a big fundraising luncheon each spring,” said Henry County Chair Doris Griffin. “Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic has thrown a wrench into our plans again this year. Since we could not have a large in-person gathering, our board decided to repeat the fun and successful virtual fundraiser we held last fall.
“Our Ferst Character Contest will help fill in our funding gap and enable us to continue mailing out books every month to promote literacy,” she says, adding that the need for books at home has been especially acute during this time with more children staying home from preschools and daycare programs.
Those who wish to follow the contest online can view the Ferst Readers of Henry County page on Facebook or on Instagram. New photos or videos will go live each week. Viewers will be able to vote as many times as they like for as many contestants as they wish.
The participants lined up to appear as characters are Lily Henson M.D., Jeff Hunter with Ashley Vicos, Peto Fallas O.D., Sophe Pope, Mayor Anthony Ford, Yasna Grainger, Matt Isenberg, Lynn Lowrey, Morelle McCrary, Shane Persaud, Jef Bass, Anita Thomaston and a group from The Henry Players.
The winner will be announced on Oct. 31.
“The contest winner gets bragging rights,” Griffin said. “The real winners will be our preschoolers who get age appropriate books to prepare them for kindergarten.”
