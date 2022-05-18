ATLANTA — Animal care givers at shelters in Fulton and DeKalb counties are facing life or death decisions as the shelters have reached capacity.
Shelter manager LifeLine Animal Project officials said there is no space for incoming animals and between the two counties 400 animals need homes.
All pets will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
“These pets deserve to have a place to call home and we need our community's support to help foster or adopt those most in need,” said LifeLine CEO Rebecca Guinn.
As an incentive, the shelters are waiving adoption fees during National Adoption Weekend, May 20-22 at the following locations:
• DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee. Call 404-294-2996 or visit www.dekalbanimalservices.com
• Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd. NW in Atlanta. Contact 404-613-0358 or visit www.fultonanimalservices.com
• LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta. Contact 404-292-8800 or visit www.lifelineanimals.org
