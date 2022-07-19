The Boulder City Fire Department responded to an emergency call at the Hoover Dam, and various videos on social media showed a fire. About 20 minutes after its initial tweet, Boulder City said the fire had been put out.
Boulder City is referring everyone to the Hoover Dam and the Bureau of Reclamation for any additional information. CNN has reached out to both the Hoover Dam and the Bureau of Reclamation, but has not yet heard back.
The Hoover Dam is located where Lake Mead meets the Colorado River on the border of Arizona and Nevada. The massive dam, completed in 1935, rises 726.4 feet from the foundation rock to the roadway on top of the dam and generates enough hydroelectric power to serve 1.3 million people, according to its website.
CNN's Eric Levenson contributed to this report.
