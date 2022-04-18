LOCUST GROVE — Thursday, April 21, will mark the opening of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Locust Grove.
The new restaurant is located at 1005 Bandy Pkwy., and will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday for dine in and carry out orders and until 10 p.m. for drive-through. Guests can also use contactless ordering and payment through the free Chick-fil-A mobile app or online ordering.
The restaurant is owned and operated by Cameron Lovett, an Atlanta native, Lovett has been involved with Chick-fil-A for more than 12 years, having previously served as the operator of a Chick-fil-A in Oswego, Ill., before being chose to operate the Locust Grove store.
To celebrate the grand opening of the new Locust Grove store, Chick-fil-A will be recognizing 100 local heroes who are making an impact in the Locust Grove area with free Chick-fil-A for one year.
