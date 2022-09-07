The first day of school for Washington state's largest public school district has been delayed after a union representing thousands of teachers and other school professionals voted to go on strike.

The Washington Education Association, which represents about 6,000 employees of Seattle Public Schools, is set to begin its strike at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the same day school was to start for the district's 50,000 students.

