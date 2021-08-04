McDONOUGH — Big yellow buses were rolling early Wednesday morning for the first day of the 2021-22 school year in Henry County.
Nearly 43,000 students in headed back to the classroom, of those 5,000 at Impact Academy, the system’s online school.
The start of the new school year is in stark contrast to last year’s first day. Buildings were closed due to the pandemic, teachers and students were teaching and learning from home.
Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said she and the district’s 6,000 employees were prepared to make the new school year exceptional for everyone.
“We cannot wait to have our doors open because that as educators is what we are designed to do,” Davis said.
