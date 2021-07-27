Tong Ying-kit, 24, was found guilty of terrorism and inciting secession on Tuesday, becoming the first person convicted under Hong Kong's sweeping national security law.
The three-judge panel at the High Court found Tong guilty of driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers, injuring three, while carrying a large banner emblazoned with a popular anti-government protest slogan, on July 1, 2020, just a day after the national security law was imposed.
Tong faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment over the charges.
This is a breaking story, more to follow.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.