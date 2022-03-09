McDONOUGH — The fishing season at Henry County Water Authority’s Tussahaw and Upper Towaliga reservoirs has officially begun.
The reservoirs are open to county residents, property owners and HCWA customers on on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fishing also will be open on Memorial Day, May 30, Independence Day, July 4, and Labor Day, Sept. 5.
To fish, anglers must obtain a Reservoir Use Permit for $45 at the authority’s headquarters, 1695 Ga. Highway 20 West in McDonough, during operating hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents with disabilities, senior citizens, and military active duty or veterans can purchase a Reservoir Use Permit for $25. Permits are good for an entire calendar year from the date of purchase. Those holding a permit can bring along one guest for free.
The reservoirs can be fished from the bank or by boat, but only from those with electric-powered or trolling motors, since no gas-powered engines are allowed on the authority’s drinking water reservoirs
The HCWA Reservoirs also allow canoeing and kayaking. Reservoir customers and guests must sign a waiver/release form and adhere to all rules and regulations established by the HCWA and Georgia Department of Natural Resources for fishing on Georgia waters, and they must have an active Georgia fishing license.
The Tussahaw Reservoir, which has a boat ramp and accommodations for citizens with disabilities, can be accessed through the public use area on the Tussahaw Island, which offers an outdoor pavilion for picnics and a walking trail as well. Tussahaw Island is located at the end of Collins Way off Peeksville Road.
The Upper Towaliga Reservoir is accessible for bank fishing or via the boat ramp located at 160 Hunter Road in Locust Grove.
The HCWA Tussahaw and Upper Towaliga Reservoirs are the two largest of five drinking water reservoirs owned and operated by the authority. Both reservoirs offer a variety of fish, including bass, catfish and bream.
The fishing season extends through the end of November.
For more information, visit www.hcwa.com.
