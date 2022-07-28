While flash flooding in St. Louis, Missouri, had tapered out in the last two days, a new round of storms Thursday afternoon left emergency responders scrambling to rescue residents.

The St. Louis Police Department tweeted Thursday one section of the city was submerged in 7 feet of water, leaving area residents trapped in their homes.

Recommended for you

CNN's Jason Hanna, Caroll Alvarado and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.