Florida Democrats sense opportunity against DeSantis over soaring housing costs

Democrats in Florida, struggling to energize liberals while bleeding support among Latinos, have settled on a message to galvanize voters heading into the midterm elections: It's too expensive here.
Up and down the ballot, Democratic candidates have shifted their campaigns to focus on the soaring housing costs that are eating into the savings of retirees and workers and leaving poorer Floridians with fewer places to go. While inflation has put President Joe Biden's party on defense in most of the country, Florida Democrats are on offense, drawing attention to historic rent hikes and blaming more than two decades of state Republican leadership.
Much of the ire has been directed at Gov. Ron DeSantis. Democrats have accused the Republican of waging cultural fights — against Disney and over other hot-button social issues — with an eye on a future White House bid instead of responding to a crisis they say has been years in the making.
"He's forgotten our Florida," US Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor now seeking his old job as a Democrat, said in a May 4 speech. "He's ignoring the biggest challenges we face: an affordability crisis that is literally squeezing our middle class, working families."
Nikki Fried, the state's agriculture commissioner and another leading Democratic candidate for governor, has campaigned with seniors to bring attention to the problem. She recently spread her message to The Villages, a sprawling Republican-friendly retirement community, and to Fox News, a network that regularly features DeSantis.
"Ron DeSantis has made Florida (into) California and New York under his policies," Fried told Fox earlier this month. "And affordability is the number one ssue that I hear on the ground."
DeSantis, widely considered a future GOP presidential contender, has countered that Florida is a victim of its success under his leadership because people are looking to "get the hell out of these dumpster fire states," resulting in greater demand for housing from recent arrivals. When Fox host Laura Ingraham recently asked the governor about a news report that declared Florida the country's least affordable state, DeSantis said he couldn't help that so many people want to live here.
"The demand to live in Florida is more intense than it's ever been in the history of our state," he told Ingraham. "And that's just the reality."
