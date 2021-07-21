STOCKBRIDGE — Food Truck Tasty Tuesday has returned to Stockbridge, featuring some of the area’s most well-known food vendors.
Upcoming Tasty Tuesday events are set for July 27 and Aug. 3 and 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Clark Community Park, 111 Davis Road, Stockbridge.
This year’s series of events will feature international and vegan cuisine, along with live entertainment and community vendors. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks as a COVID-19 precaution.
"The city of Stockbridge is super thrilled to kick off Food Truck Tasty Tuesday as the world emerges from COVID-19, " said Events Manager Cie Cie Wilson McGhee. "This year's series will be fun for all household members. We invite the entire community to come out for food, entertainment and fellowship."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.