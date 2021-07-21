STOCKBRIDGE — Food Truck Tasty Tuesday has returned to Stockbridge, featuring some of the area’s most well-known food vendors.

Upcoming Tasty Tuesday events are set for July 27 and Aug. 3 and 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Clark Community Park, 111 Davis Road, Stockbridge.

This year’s series of events will feature international and vegan cuisine, along with live entertainment and community vendors. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks as a COVID-19 precaution.

"The city of Stockbridge is super thrilled to kick off Food Truck Tasty Tuesday as the world emerges from COVID-19, " said Events Manager Cie Cie Wilson McGhee. "This year's series will be fun for all household members. We invite the entire community to come out for food, entertainment and fellowship."