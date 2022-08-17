Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced last month to two and a half years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights, has been ordered to report to the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Colorado on August 30, according to a judgment order filed Tuesday.

US District Judge Paul Magnuson had recommended to the Bureau of Prisons that Lane serve his sentence at Federal Prison Camp Duluth, a minimum security federal prison camp in Minnesota, according to the judgment filing. The Englewood prison is a low security correctional facility outside Denver, housing roughly 1,000 inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

