MCDONOUGH – A McDonough skating rink DJ entered a guilty plea Friday to performing sexual acts on children.
Malcolm Jamal Rhodes, 25, pleaded guilty in Henry County Superior Court to five counts of child molestation, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, and two counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.
In exchange for his guilty plea, Rhodes was sentenced to 20 years with the first eight years to be served in prison. Superior Court Judge Pandora E. Palmer also sentenced Rhodes to register as a sex offender for life.
Rhodes was working at the Starlite Family Fun Center in Henry County when he met the victims in 2018 and 2019.
Rhodes was indicted in February 2020 on charges that he sexually molested three children.
Rhodes was a DJ at Starlite Family Fun Center. He also reportedly played numerous youth events in Henry and surrounding counties.
According to testimony at a preliminary hearing in December 2019, Rhodes met one of the alleged victims at Starlite and kept in contact with him via Snapchat. Rhodes allegedly went to the boy’s house where he allegedly masturbated, touched the boy inappropriately and had the boy touch him. The boy later told his father about the alleged incident, and the father called police.
An investigator also testified at the hearing that Rhodes stated in a subsequent interview that he “indicated possibly three or four additional victims that he had the same type of relationship with.”
