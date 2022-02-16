STOCKBRIDGE — The former City Hall building is set to undergo a $2.7 million renovation to become the new Stockbridge Police Department Headquarters.
Additional costs including furniture, fencing, landscaping, signage, information technology as well as design and project management bring the total cost of the project to $3.9 million. It will be paid for using the $3 million police bond approved by the City Council last year, $852,437 in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 5 funds and $99,088 in American Rescue Plan Act money.
Police Chief Frank Trammer said the current 18,000-square-foot facility is not sufficient to support police operations. He said the project will update the building and align the exterior more to the city’s aesthetics.
A portion of the renovation will incorporate a community room to allow for community events and meetings to be held. He said he wanted the building to be both welcoming to residents while providing a good environment for officers to operate more effectively.
When complete, the facility will provide enough space for 52 officers and six civilian employees. However, Trammer said he has worked with the building’s architect to create a space not only for current needs, but the police department’s future growth. When the department begins operations in July, Trammer said they will need 15 offices and 15 cubicles.
Trammer said he expects the department to grow to 67 officers and nine civilian employees, which will require 20 offices and 22 cubicles.
The current design has planned for future growth with 22 offices and 33 cubicles.
“I’m fully confident this building will meet our needs for the next decade,” he said.
Construction is set to begin in the next few weeks. The building’s first floor is expected to be completed in time for officers to begin working on July 1 with the second floor to be finished by Sept. 1. A contingency plan would have officers working out of the Merle Manders Conference Center if the first floor work is not completed in time.
The measure passed unanimously during the City Council’s Feb. 14 meeting.
The council also approved the department purchase of software for report and citation management, Computer Aided Dispatch, mobile operations, law enforcement records management and public safety analytics software from Tyler Technologies.
Trammer said the software is needed to operate the department and to effectively deliver police services. Additionally, he said the software will allow residents to log in to program to see crime data.
“I think it’s a plus,” he said.
Trammer noted that all Henry County public safety agencies uses Tyler Technologies and that the county has already purchased site and mobile licenses saving Stockbridge about $250,000.
The total cost is $102,355 and will be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The approval was unanimous.
