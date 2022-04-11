McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority celebrated former general manager Lindy Farmer’s 40-year career with the utility following his retirement.
Elected officials, local dignitaries, current and former HCWA board members, authority employees and retirees, fellow water professionals, as well as family and friends, gathered last month at Eagle’s Brooke in Locust Grove to celebrate and thank Farmer for his public service.
Highlights of the day included a special commendation by Gov. Brian Kemp, and a proclamation from the Georgia Senate, both presented to Farmer by his long-time friend, District 10 State Sen. Emanuel Jones.
“One of the things I’ve learned to appreciate about Lindy is his sense of humor and personal touch with people,” Jones said. “Thank you, Lindy, on behalf of the great state of Georgia for your 40 years of service in building a tremendous infrastructure here in Henry County. I know for my business, you’ve always been there and have always been a friend.”
The commendation noted several of Farmer’s career and personal achievements, including his leadership at the authority and within the community and water industry, his career as general manager of the HCWA that ended with him being the longest tenured chief executive of a water utility in the state, and his role in Henry County receiving the designation as a “WaterFirst” Community in Georgia by the Department of Community Affairs.
Farmer joined the HCWA as its first formally designated general manager in 1982. He is a life member of the Georgia Association of Water Professionals, as well as being inducted into life membership of the American Water Works Association in 2018.
At the GAWP’s Annual Conference & Expo in Savannah last summer, Farmer received the William J. Greene Award for outstanding service to AWWA and its Georgia Section. Farmer also is a past recipient of the Southeast Regional Award of Merit from the Association of Safe Dams Safety Officials.
The authority has won numerous facility and system awards, under Farmer’s leadership including this past year’s GAWWA Plant of the Year Award for the Tussahaw Water Treatment Plant. The Tussahaw Plant is a three-time selection as Georgia’s Water Plant of the Year. The Tussahaw Plant also received the GAWP Platinum Award last year for 100% permit compliance for 14 consecutive years, as the facility has no permit violations since coming online in 2007. The HCWA Towaliga Plant also is a past Plant of the Year Award recipient, in 2015 and 2019.
“The water industry has been very good to me and my family, and I’m very proud to have been a part of so many accomplishments and to have provided a steady hand during my 40 years leading this authority while we built something special – from a small rural system that had a dozen or so employees when I started, to a model water utility in the state and region, with some of the best employees in the industry,” Farmer said. “I was blessed to have worked with great leaders on our board as well, who had a vision and understanding that water and sewer infrastructure is vital to the quality growth of our community. During my time as general manager, I wanted my leadership and presence to provide the consistency and advocacy necessary to create an award-winning authority.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.