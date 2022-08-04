Four current and former Louisville police officers involved in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's home -- including detectives who worked on the search warrant and the ex-officer accused of firing blindly into her home -- were arrested and charged Thursday with civil rights violations and other counts, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

The charges mark the first federal counts leveled against any of the officers involved in the botched 2020 raid. In addition to civil rights offenses, federal authorities charged the four with unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction, Garland said.

CNN's Amir Vera contributed to this report.

