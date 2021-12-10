ELLENWOOD — Four people are in custody after allegedly shooting at a home in the Poole’s Manor Mobile Home Park in Ellenwood.
Amanda Morris, 30, Alize Morris, 19, Kennith Stewart, 26, and Keith Robinson, 20, have been arrested on charges of aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal damage to property and duty upon striking unattended vehicle.
Henry County police Spokesman Sgt. Anthony Militello said the shooting came after an argument with a neighbor.
Six adults and four children were inside the two homes hit by bullets. Two cars were also struck.
The four remain in the Henry County Jail.
