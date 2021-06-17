STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge City Council member Alphonso Thomas is hosting a First Responders Appreciation Drive-Thru Luncheon on June 23.
The event will begin at noon at the Merle Manders Conference Center, 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge.
Thomas said the free event “aims to spotlight and uplift the extraordinary dedication of first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Police Department, Fire Department and the E911 Department are encouraged to attend. The luncheon is for first responders only.
“Our first responders, like other critical professionals, showed resiliency during the recent pandemic, “Thomas said. “They continued to provide critical services for all of us during uncertain times and this drive-thru luncheon is a gesture to demonstrate my gratitude. We needed them then and we will continue to need them at all times. The incredible efforts of these men and women deserve this luncheon and so much more. I ask community members to share the information with area first responders. We are in this together.”
