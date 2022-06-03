HAMPTON — Round up the family for a free movie night at Nash Farm Park June 11.
The feature film for the evening is “Encanto” which tells the story of an extraordinary and magical family living in the mountains of Colombia.
The movie starts at 7 p.m. Nash Farm Park is located at 4361 Jonesboro Road in Hampton.
Movie-goers should bring chairs and blankets. Watching from your car is also an option.
The 204-acre park also offers walking trails, a children’s playground and fishing lake.
For more information, call 770-288-7300 or visit www.hcprd.org.
