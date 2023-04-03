338764504_6071064159596148_2533650646784827697_n.jpg

McDONOUGH — Henry County Clerk of Superior Court Sabriya Hill is offering a free notary training class for those interested in becoming a notary or who are already notaries but want more training.

Hill, in conjunction with the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority, is presenting the training Thursday, June 1, at 1 p.m. The free training is available for the first 300 registrants.

