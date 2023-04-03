Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable..
McDONOUGH — Henry County Clerk of Superior Court Sabriya Hill is offering a free notary training class for those interested in becoming a notary or who are already notaries but want more training.
Hill, in conjunction with the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority, is presenting the training Thursday, June 1, at 1 p.m. The free training is available for the first 300 registrants.
The course will offer information on basic notary procedures, dos and don’ts, and will help notaries build confidence in their work.
The training will be conducted virtually via Zoom. To register, go to https://gsccca-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZOqceCurTIjGtWGIr41xqAxp8k7a4jRRtNo
For more information, contact the Clerk of Henry County Superior Court Office on Facebook or at 770-288-8022.
