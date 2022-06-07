McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools kicked off its Summer Feeding Program this week.
Parents must pre-order the free meals through myschoolbucks.com.
Pick up is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following locations:
• Hampton Middle School, 799 Hampton Locust Grove Road in Hampton
• McDonough Middle School, 175 Post Master Drive in McDonough
• Stockbridge Middle School, 533 Old Conyers Road in Stockbridge
Pick up dates:
• June 13 (10 meals — 5 breakfast and 5 lunches)
• June 21 (8 meals — 4 breakfast and 4 lunches)
• June 27 (10 meals — 5 breakfast and 5 lunches)
• July 11 (10 meals — 5 breakfast and 5 lunches)
• July 18 (10 meals — 5 breakfast and 5 lunches)
For more information, visit www.henry.k12.ga.us.
