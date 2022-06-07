school lunch.jpg

McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools kicked off its Summer Feeding Program this week.

Parents must pre-order the free meals through myschoolbucks.com.

Pick up is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Hampton Middle School, 799 Hampton Locust Grove Road in Hampton

McDonough Middle School, 175 Post Master Drive in McDonough

Stockbridge Middle School, 533 Old Conyers Road in Stockbridge

Pick up dates:

June 13 (10 meals — 5 breakfast and 5 lunches)

June 21 (8 meals — 4 breakfast and 4 lunches)

June 27 (10 meals — 5 breakfast and 5 lunches)

July 11 (10 meals — 5 breakfast and 5 lunches)

July 18 (10 meals — 5 breakfast and 5 lunches)

For more information, visit www.henry.k12.ga.us.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.