McDONOUGH — The funeral for Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai will be held Sunday at the Henry County Performing Arts Center in McDonough.
The viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m.
Those wishing to pay their respects are encouraged to line the following streets of the funeral procession starting at 8:30 a.m.:
• North Ola Road between Ola High School and Ga. Highway 81
• Ga. Highway 81 between North Ola Road and John Frank Ward Boulevard
• John Frank Ward Boulevard between Ga. Highway 81 and Lemon Street
• Lemon Street to entrance of the Henry County Performing Arts Center
Desai, 38, died on Nov. 8 of injuries sustained on Nov. 4 while attempting to arrest Jordan Jackson. Police responded to the home near the area of Keys Ferry Road and Floresta Drive in McDonough on a domestic dispute call.
Jackson, 22, killed himself on Nov. 9 after law enforcement officials received a tip that he was at the Chateau Forest Apartments in Riverdale.
Authorities, including Clayton County Police Department and SWAT Unit, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and U.S. Marshals, surrounded the building. The SWAT team was sent in to clear the apartment where Jackson was discovered in a second floor bedroom dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman.
Amerman thanked all law enforcement officials for their involvement in finding Jackson.
“This shows the community how law enforcement can come together for a common cause,” he said.
During a press conference announcing Desai’s death Tuesday morning, an emotional Amerman described Desai as a beacon of light who always had a smile on his face.
“He lit up the room and was a joy to be around,” he said. “He truly loved his job and serving the community.”
Desai will continue to serve mankind through organ donation. Amerman said the donation speaks to the amazing person and awesome human being Desai was.
Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell said Desai always saw the good in everyone and treated all with kindness and dignity. She said as a former law enforcement officer herself, Desai's death "hits close to home."
"We're all family here," she said.
Desai, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, joined the Henry County Police Department in October 2020. He leaves behind a wife, Ankita, and two sons, Namah, 8, and Om, 11.
“Seeing his family suffering and now his wife has to raise two sons alone, it’s hard,” Harrell said.
Amerman said an officer will remain with his family for as long as needed.
“We won’t leave them alone,” he said. “We’ll always be here.”
As for offers to help the Desai family, donations can be made through the Ralph Easterwood Angel Wings for Warriors Benevolence Fund. The Ralph Easterwood Angel Wings for Warriors Benevolence Fund is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organized for the sole purpose of helping the families of sworn, non-sworn and civilian employees, of all first responders.
Donations will also be accepted at the Henry County Police Department, 108 South Zack Hinton Pkwy., McDonough, GA 30253. Donations can also be sent via Cash App to: $Wings4Warriors
Desai's sister, Divya Desai has started a gofundme for the family as well. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/officer-paramhans-desai-memorial-fund?fbclid=IwAR3l_5jflF36mndxLPhi5_d74OlG4PinqLmjsZbJ6co8PQyVp3FZyvnqRxs
