McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools is asking for the community’s input on the proposed upcoming school calendars.
The 2023-24 and 2024-25 calendars were presented Monday during the Board of Education’s work session. Each calendar includes traditional breaks for students and teachers, parent and teacher conference dates and professional learning days for school staff.
The 2023-24 school year is expected to begin on Aug. 2. The school year would end on May 24 while providing students with fall, Thanksgiving, semester, winter and spring breaks.
The 2024-25 school year is projected to begin on Aug. 1 and end on May 23. It also provides students with the same breaks and parent and teacher conference days.
The school system traditionally adopts multiple calendars two years out to allow both the district and families to plan.
“We know that our calendars have an extended impact on the region,” said district spokesman JD Hardin.
The calendars are currently out for public review and comment at www.henry.k12.ga.us. To submit a comment, email publiccomments@henry.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.