ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.63 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 14 cents less than a week ago, 63 cents less than last month, and 66 cents more than this time last year.
It now costs $54.45 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying an average of $9 more at the pump than last year.
“Crude prices fell last week as market concerns about weakening demand and an economic slowdown persisted,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Lower gas prices at the pump are a welcome relief to Georgians who are impacted by the rising cost of living.”
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.74), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.73) and Atlanta ($3.69).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Columbus ($3.50), Valdosta ($3.38) and Warner Robins ($3.36).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
