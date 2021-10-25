ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to raise. Motorists are now paying an average price of $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 9 cents more than a week ago, 25 cents more than last month and $1.26 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $48.60 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $11.70 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
“Crude oil continues to remain elevated, and pump prices are following suit because crude oil accounts for more than half of the price of a gallon of gas.” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Regrettably, we can’t predict when Georgians will see relief at the pump.”
Regional Prices
Atlanta - $3.24
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.30), Brunswick ($3.28), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.26).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.12), Dalton ($3.17), and Augusta-Aiken ($3.18).
Gas price survey methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
