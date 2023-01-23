ATLANTA — State gas price average rose at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 19 cents more than a week ago, 52 cents more than a month ago, and 12 cents more than this time last year. It now costs $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 more to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.
“Several factors are contributing to the rise in gas prices across the state, such as the reinstatement of the state’s gas tax, an uptick in demand, and concerns that the global oil supply possibly will be impacted by Russia’s escalation of the war in Ukraine,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.
Regional Prices
Atlanta: $3.23
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($3.35), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.33) and Valdosta ($3.31).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Dalton ($3.20), Gainesville ($3.19), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.17).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.