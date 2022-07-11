ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $4.19 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 13 cents less than a week ago, 24 cents less than last month, and $1.26 more than this time last year.
It now costs $62.85 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are paying $18.90 more at the pump than last year.
“Georgia pump prices are drifting lower as crude oil continues to decline,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “So far, the decrease in crude prices have had a noticeable impact at the pump, but if crude prices rise this week consumers could see an increase in gas at their local stations.”
Regional Prices
• Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Atlanta ($4.28), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($4.28) and Athens ($4.25).
• Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Warner Robins ($3.87), Albany ($3.88) and Valdosta ($3.96).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
