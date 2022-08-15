ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.52 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 11 cents less than a week ago, 59 cents less than a month ago, and 56 cents more than this time last year.
It now costs $52.80 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying less than a dollar more to fill-up at the pump compared to last year.
“Georgia pump price average is trending 43 cents lower than the national retail price,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Declining global fuel demand and summer travel nearing an end continues to influence lower gas prices. Also, crude oil supply remains tight. It is uncertain whether gas prices will continue to fall in the coming weeks.”
• Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.65), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.64) and Atlanta ($3.57).
• Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Valdosta ($3.32), Warner Robins ($3.30) and Albany ($3.29).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
