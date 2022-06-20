ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $4.47 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline . Monday's state average is 1 cent less than a week ago, 34 cents more than last month, and $1.58 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $67.05 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Paying nearly $24.00 more at the pump than last year.
“Georgia statewide pump price averages have managed to hold steady for the past few days,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Unfortunately, we can’t predict if gas prices will decline this week, but should be prepared to deal with price fluctuations at the pump for the rest of the summer.”
Regional Prices
• Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($4.55), Atlanta ($4.52) and Savannah ($4.48).
• Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($4.31), Warner Robins ($4.33) and Albany ($4.34).
Money-Saving Tips for Drivers
• Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.
• Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
• Enroll in fuel savings programs.
Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers
• Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.
• Combine errands to limit driving time.
• Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.
• Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
