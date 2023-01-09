ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to increase at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
Monday's state average is 5 cents more than a week ago, 11 cents less than a month ago, and 30 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $42.15 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay almost $2 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
“Gas prices are increasing nationally due to tighter supply and elevated demand,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “In the southern states, Georgia continues to have the cheapest gas at the pumps. However, that ranking may end once Georgia terminates its gas tax suspension on Jan. 10.”
Regional Prices
Atlanta: $2.79
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($2.94), Brunswick ($2.93) and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.91).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Rome ($2.75), Athens ($2.74) and Gainesville ($2.70).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.