ATLANTA — Gas price averages in the state have increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.06 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
Monday's state average is 25 cents more than a week ago, 24 cents more than a month ago, and 5 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $45.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week, drivers are paying 75 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
“Gas prices continue to rise across the U.S., but for the past 10 months Georgians were paying under $3.00 a gallon for gas due to suspension of the state’s gas tax,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Now that the gas tax has been reinstated, pump prices have increased. Unfortunately, we can’t predict how high gas prices will rise, however we are 24 cents less than the national average which sits at $3.30.”
Regional Prices
Atlanta: $3.05
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($3.16), Savannah ($3.14) and Valdosta ($3.13).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.99), Warner Robins ($2.98) and Rome ($2.96).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.