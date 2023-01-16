GasPump2.jpg

ATLANTA — Gas price averages in the state have increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.06 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Monday's state average is 25 cents more than a week ago, 24 cents more than a month ago, and 5 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $45.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week, drivers are paying 75 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.

