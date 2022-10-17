GasPump2.jpg

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices increased slightly at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 3 cents more than a week ago, 5 cents more than a month ago, and 11 cents more than this time last year. 

It now costs $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying 75 cents more to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.

Recommended for you