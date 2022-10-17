ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices increased slightly at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 3 cents more than a week ago, 5 cents more than a month ago, and 11 cents more than this time last year.
It now costs $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying 75 cents more to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
“Crude oil prices dropped due to ongoing market concerns about crude demand as fear of a recession has increased,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “If economic growth stalls or declines, crude demand is likely to follow suit alongside prices. Typically, if crude prices fall then gas prices decline, therefore, Georgia drivers may see prices dip at the pump this week.”
Regional Prices
Atlanta - $3.26
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.32), Savannah ($3.30) and Valdosta ($3.29).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Gainesville ($3.19), Augusta-Aiken ($3.18) and Rome ($3.15).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.