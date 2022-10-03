ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.17 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 6 cents more than a week ago, 17 cents less than a month ago, and 19 cents more than this time last year.
It now costs $47.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost 3 dollars less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
“Georgia gas price average saw an uptick at the pumps last week due to the threat of Hurricane Ian,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Thankfully, the storm shifted further east away from Georgia’s coastline, causing minimal damage. If demand stays low and crude oil does not increase, gas prices could trend downward this week.”
Regional Prices
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Atlanta ($3.26), Savannah ($3.17) and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.13).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Columbus ($3.02), Dalton ($2.95) and Albany ($2.90).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.