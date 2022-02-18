DECATUR – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the promotion of Henry County resident Nicholas Goldy to technical leader of the chemistry section of the Crime Lab at GBI Headquarters.
Goldy will be responsible for the training of scientist trainees, and the continued training of current scientists to keep them up to date in what is going on in the chemistry field. He will also be responsible for coordinating proficiency tests for the Chemistry section as well as overseeing validations/verifications of new methods and instrumentation.
Goldy began his career with GBI in July 2017 as a scientist trainee. He completed his training in 2018 and began casework in non/controlled substance analysis. Goldy was also a mentor to two scientists once they reached supervised casework.
Goldy graduated from Western Carolina University in 2016 with a bachelor of science in forensic science with minors in chemistry and Spanish. He is originally from Stockbridge and currently lives in McDonough.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is comprised of four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Lab, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division. The GBI has 870 employees and a budget of $132,482,064.
