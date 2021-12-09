ELLENWOOD — The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Ellenwood.
According to Henry County Police Department Spokesman Capt. Randy Lee, at 1 p.m. officers were involved in a shooting on Panola Road in Ellenwood.
Lee said the “scene has been secured and the area is safe.” He added that no further details will be at this time.
