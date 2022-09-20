McDONOUGH — Early voting for the November General Election is set to begin Oct. 17.
Henry County is offering six locations through Nov. 4 to cast an early ballot before the Nov. 8 election.
McDONOUGH — Early voting for the November General Election is set to begin Oct. 17.
Henry County is offering six locations through Nov. 4 to cast an early ballot before the Nov. 8 election.
A photo ID is required to vote. Acceptable forms are a valid driver’s license, even one that’s expired, a free state-issued ID, passport, military ID, student ID for public college or an employee ID issued by a local, state or federal government. For more information on identification, visit www.sos.ga.gov/page/georgia-voter-identification-requirements
The last day to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 11. To register or check your voter statues, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov
The following is a list of dates and locations for early voting.
Locations
• Elections & Voter Registration Main Officer, 40 Atlanta St., McDonough
• Merle Manders Conference Center, 111 Davis Road, Stockbridge
• Fortson Library, 61 McDonough St., Hampton
• Locust Grove Library, 115 MLK Blvd., Locust Grove
• JP Moseley Park, 1041 Millers Mill road, Stockbridge (from Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
• Fairview Recreation Center, 35 Austin Road, Stockbridge (from Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Dates and Times
• Oct. 17-21, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 24-28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 30, 1-5 p.m.
• Oct. 31-Nov. 4 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information about Georgia voting, visit www.sos.ga.gov/page/elections-faq#Voting.
After years of encouraging downward trends, bankruptcies in the U.S. could once again be in focus. With the economy potentially facing a recession, inflation eating into budgets, lenders raising interest rates, and some industries seeing major layoffs, households are starting to feel greater… Click for more.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.