Georgia Archives hosting virtual Archives and Genealogy Day

MORROW —The Georgia Archives is hosting its annual Archives and Genealogy Day Oct. 9. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event will be held virtually.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. Participants should download the free Microsoft Teams app prior to the start of the event, then register at https://tinyurl.com/yfgqk5gg. A link to the event is also be available on the Georgia Archives webpage at www.georgiaarchives.org.
Schedule
• 9 a.m.
"Lemons to Genealogy Lemonade: Researching During the Pandemic Tips and Tricks” will be presented by Georgia Archives Archivist Tamika Strong. This session will discuss research strategies, resources, and research tips that can be utilized during this time of uncertainty.
• 10:00 a.m.
"Let’s Talk Census: 1950s Edition" will be presented by Library Associate for the Georgia Room, Cobb County Public Library System, Katie Nelson. Join Katie from the Switzer Library as we talk about the federal census in the United States from its beginnings to now. The census is an important tool for genealogists, historians, and more. We will also speak about the 1950 census and what to expect for the release of that census information in 2022.
• 11 a.m.
"Georgia County Records" will be presented by Georgia Archives Archivist Allison Hudgins. Learn about Georgia’s historical county courts, some of the types of records each court handled, and how these records can aid your family history research.
The Georgia Archives is a unit of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia and identifies, collects, manages, preserves, provides access to, and publicizes records and information of Georgia and its people and assists state and local government agencies with their records management. This work is done within the framework of the USG’s mission to create a more highly educated Georgia.
For more information, visit www.georgiaarchives.org.
