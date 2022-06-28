MORROW — July’s lunch and learn program at the Georgia Archives will cover the history of Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery.
The event will be held in person, the first time since the pandemic began, on July 8 from noon to 1 p.m.
Attendees will learn about the history, gardens and architecture of the 1850 cemetery. Oakland cemetery is home to more than 70,000 people from politicians and tycoons to artists and activists.
Education Manager Marcy Breffle will give a behind-the-stones look at the residents who call Oakland their final resting place.
Breffle oversees all educational programming at Historic Oakland Cemetery, developing programs for visitors of all ages and backgrounds that explore a range of topics and issues. Oakland Cemetery is a 48-acre community park, an outdoor gallery of funerary art.
Since coming to work at Oakland in 2015, Breffle has developed a number of programs to expand Oakland’s reach into the Atlanta community, including an annual Juneteenth celebration, photography workshops, a homeschool program, and after-hours thematic tours. She studied history at the University of Georgia and received a graduate degree in public history from Georgia State University.
The Georgia Archives is located at 5800 Jonesboro Road in Morrow. The event is free to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.