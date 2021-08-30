MORROW — The Georgia Archives is offering two free virtual live events in September.
On Sept. 10 from noon to 1 p.m. is our Lunch and Learn presentation on Georgia politics by University of Georgia Professor of Political Science, Charles S. Bullock, III.
Bullock holds the Richard B. Russell Chair in Political Science and is Josiah Meigs Distinguished Teaching Professor and University Professor of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia. He has been at the University of Georgia since 1968 with the exception of two years when he was Professor of Political Science at the University of Houston. In 2005 and 2009 he was a senior fellow at Oxford University’s Rothermere American Institute.
In 2015, Bullock was named University Professor, an honor bestowed on faculty who have had a significant impact on the University of Georgia beyond normal academic responsibilities. The honor was first awarded in 1974, and no more than one University Professor can be named in any year.
The link to the Lunch and Learn live event is: https://tinyurl.com/jye5nz3j
On Sept. 24 from noon to 1 p.m. the educational series Fourth Friday From the Archives presentation is “A New Collection at the Georgia Archives: The Downtown Development Design Assistance Materials Including the Georgia Downtown Main Street Program,” by Georgia Archives Archivist Amanda Mros.
The Georgia Main Street Program, coordinated by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, began in 1980 as a pilot program for the National Main Street Initiative launched by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. This program uses public and private partnership to revitalize downtown areas, promote tourism and employment, and preserve historic buildings throughout Georgia. Organized by city, these files contain color plans, architectural designs, local histories, and photographs.
Mros has been an archivist at the Georgia Archives for 16 years. She received history degrees from Berry College (BA) and the University of West Georgia (MA), with a Public History Certificate from the University of West Georgia.
Mros worked at a series of house museums and with the Benjamin Mandeville Long Photograph Collection (located at the University of West Georgia’s Special Collections and available online through the Digital Library of Georgia). These experiences further developed Amanda’s love of architecture, which fits neatly into this presentation about Downtown Development’s Main Street Projects.
The link to the Fourth Friday From the Archives live event is: https://tinyurl.com/y8ct7jur
The link for the live events will be posted on the Georgia Archives’ Facebook page and website www.georgiaarchives.org. Microsoft Teams currently supports these browsers: Internet Explorer II, Microsoft Edge, RS2 or later, the latest version of Chrome, and the latest version of Firefox.
If you plan on using an iPhone or tablet, you may need to download the Teams app.
