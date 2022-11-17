...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
MORROW — The Georgia Archives is hosting a November virtual presentation titles “The Georgia Archives: A Brief Overview and Update” on Nov. 30.
The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and feature State Archivist and Assistant Vice Chancellor of the University System of Georgia, Christopher Davidson.
Davidson will give a brief history of the archives and discuss recent activities and future plans.
Davidson has worked in the archives field for over 28 years, including with the Alabama Department of Archives and History and the Alabama Department of Transportation. He has been State Archivist of Georgia for over nine years.
Davidson received his BA in History and MLA with a focus on Southern Literature and History from Auburn University Montgomery, and his JD from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law.