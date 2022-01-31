ATLANTA — The Georgia Automobile Dealers Association has donated $100,000 to the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation in support of students pursuing a career in the automotive industry.
The funds will establish a scholarship program for students enrolled in auto technology, auto collision, and other automotive-related programs at TCSG colleges.
“There is a crucial need for automotive technicians all across the state of Georgia,” said Georgia Automobile Dealers Association President Lea Kirschner. “By partnering with TCSG and providing funding for students interested in an automotive career, we will be growing a workforce ready to fill the jobs of today and tomorrow.”
The Georgia Automobile Dealers Association is an association of Georgia franchise automobile dealers. Its membership consists of approximately 500 dealer members who represent more than 90% of the new vehicles sold in Georgia and employ more than 35,000 Georgians.
The donation will help narrow the skills gap in the automotive industry by removing a financial barrier for those students enrolling in an automotive program so they can earn their credential and join the workforce.
“We are extremely grateful for the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association partnership,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “Their generosity will help more students pursue their dreams of going to college and begin a rewarding career in the automotive industry.”
Automotive Technology is one of Georgia’s 17 high-demand career areas. A growing automotive industry means a growing need for more skilled technicians.
“Two years ago, I was handling about 20 calls per year asking for employees,” said Southern Crescent Technical College Instructora Allen McChargue. “Today, I’m handling 25 a month.”
“The opportunities available to our students are immense,” said Augusta Technical College Instructor Kevin Bryant. “They get so many job offers when they get out of school, it’s almost like noise.”
The industry is also changing at a rapid pace as advancements in technology impact not only how cars are built, but also maintained. In addition, the growth of the electric vehicle industry is driving the demand for technicians specialized in these new technologies.
An automotive career can also be quite lucrative.
"A good technician that comes into this industry can write their own paycheck,” said Walker Jones Nissan Service Manager Toby Eason. “You can make anywhere from $50,000 to $120,000 a year.”
All TCSG colleges offer training in Automotive Technology, ranging from maintenance techniques and electronic systems diagnostics, to performance technology. Graduates of TCSG’s Automotive Technology programs learn the technological and mechanical skills to keep today’s increasingly complex cars safely on the roads.
For more information, visit www.TCSG.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.